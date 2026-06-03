Uzbekistan Delivers Agricultural Seeds to Afghanistan

·40·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Delivers Agricultural Seeds to Afghanistan

Good neighborliness and mutual assistance have always been a hallmark of our country's foreign policy. Uzbekistan has once again extended a hand of hope and goodwill to the Afghan people. To actively support Afghan farmers and agricultural organizations, our country has delivered premium, high-quality seeds of agricultural crops as gratuitous aid. Officials expect this humanitarian gesture to play a significant role in strengthening food security and elevating local agriculture to a new level in the neighboring country.

This noble initiative was successfully implemented by the Seed Development Center under the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, and the seed reserves were ceremoniously handed over to the Afghan side.

Tons of premium, climate-resilient products

The provided gratuitous aid is not just produce, but premium seeds that are fully adapted to local climatic conditions, tested, and specially certified.

Crop Type

Volume and Quality

Purpose

Cottonseed

20 tons

Climate-resilient

Rice Seeds

20 tons

High-yield and certified

Vegetable and Melon Crops

500 kilograms

Premium seeds of the highest grade

Industry experts emphasize that this practical gift will help saturate the domestic market in Afghanistan with quality products, provide permanent jobs for rural populations, and introduce modern, innovative technologies to the agricultural sector.

Regional Stability and Exemplary Neighborliness

Furthermore, this noble step aims to build agricultural ties between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan on a new, stronger foundation. Bilateral agrarian cooperation contributes not only to economic growth but also positively impacts peace, stability, and economic development across the entire Central Asian region.

According to international experts and political observers, Uzbekistan's latest practical assistance is one of the brightest examples of true good neighborliness and sincere relations serving the interests of both nations.

Wishing a blessed farming season to our neighboring country, follow the most important and interesting developments in our region on the Zamin pages with us!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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