Return dates for Uzbek pilgrims announced

Today, June 2, the first flights carrying Uzbek pilgrims who have completed the "Hajj – 2026" season will arrive in our country on the Jeddah–Tashkent route. This was reported by the press service of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that pilgrims who departed for the Hajj from Tashkent city will be the first to return home. In this regard, events to welcome the pilgrims are being organized.

Furthermore, ceremonial welcomes for the pilgrims are planned at 10 international airports across the republic. Officials are taking measures to ensure the pilgrims reach their destinations safely and comfortably.

According to the information, the process of bringing Uzbek pilgrims from Jeddah will continue until June 19, 2026. Thousands of citizens who have performed the Hajj will be returned to our country in stages.