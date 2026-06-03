Borussia Dortmund to Sign New Star to Keep Serhou Guirassy

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Borussia Dortmund to Sign New Star to Keep Serhou Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund management has devised a major transfer plan to convince top scorer Serhou Guirassy to stay at the club. According to Sport Bild, the striker has been promised the signing of a high-caliber attacking player to boost his productivity in the future. Sporting Director Ole Book and CEO Lars Ricken met with the player to present the club's upcoming transfer plans. Goal.com reports .

The 30-year-old Guinea international's contract, running until 2028, includes a release clause of approximately €35 million for top clubs. Guirassy has been considering leaving the club for some time. Notably, Aziz Yildirim, a candidate for the presidency of Istanbul's Fenerbahce, announced that he had reached an agreement to bring the former VfB Stuttgart striker to the team if he wins the election.

Ole Book did not provide a full guarantee that Guirassy would stay. He stated that the player's goals are crucial for the team and the club does not want to let him go, but an irresistible offer could be considered. Borussia Dortmund is relying on funds from the sales of young players like Joane Gadou, Kauã Prates, and Justin Lerma to finance new transfers.

Additionally, the transfer of Karim Adeyemi could serve as a funding source for new signings. If the 24-year-old does not extend his contract until 2027, the club will be forced to sell him in the summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer. It remains unclear who will join Guirassy, but rumors of Jadon Sancho's return have been largely dismissed.

Borussia DortmundSerhou GuirassyTransfersFootballKarim Adeyemi
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