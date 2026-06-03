Romelu Lukaku Scores 90th Goal for Belgium

The Belgium national team secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Croatia as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. In the match held at Rujevica Stadium in Rijeka, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score his 90th international goal, sealing his team's success. Goal.com reports .

Belgium dominated the first half. In the 38th minute, Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring. Following a dangerous cross from Jeremy Doku, the ball deflected off defenders to Tielemans, who capitalized on the opportunity to put the Red Devils ahead.

The key moment of the match occurred in stoppage time. Substituted on in the 73rd minute, Romelu Lukaku converted a pass from Hans Vanaken in the 96th minute, firing a powerful shot past goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski. This goal marked a milestone 90th international strike for the experienced forward.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia praised his striker's performance after the match. "Lukaku was born to score goals. I always demand more from him because he is a top-level player. He started pressuring the opponent as soon as he entered the pitch and performed his duties excellently. Everyone is happy for him," said the coach.

Garcia also expressed satisfaction with his team's tactical discipline. Despite pressure from the Croatia national team led by Luka Modric, Belgium remained solid defensively. The coach noted that changes made during the break strengthened the team's play, leaving the opponent with almost no serious chances.