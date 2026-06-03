Romelu Lukaku Scores 90th Goal for Belgium

·55·Sport
Romelu Lukaku Scores 90th Goal for Belgium

The Belgium national team secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Croatia as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup. In the match held at Rujevica Stadium in Rijeka, Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score his 90th international goal, sealing his team's success. Goal.com reports .

Belgium dominated the first half. In the 38th minute, Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans opened the scoring. Following a dangerous cross from Jeremy Doku, the ball deflected off defenders to Tielemans, who capitalized on the opportunity to put the Red Devils ahead.

The key moment of the match occurred in stoppage time. Substituted on in the 73rd minute, Romelu Lukaku converted a pass from Hans Vanaken in the 96th minute, firing a powerful shot past goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski. This goal marked a milestone 90th international strike for the experienced forward.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia praised his striker's performance after the match. "Lukaku was born to score goals. I always demand more from him because he is a top-level player. He started pressuring the opponent as soon as he entered the pitch and performed his duties excellently. Everyone is happy for him," said the coach.

Garcia also expressed satisfaction with his team's tactical discipline. Despite pressure from the Croatia national team led by Luka Modric, Belgium remained solid defensively. The coach noted that changes made during the break strengthened the team's play, leaving the opponent with almost no serious chances.

BelgiumCroatiaRomelu LukakuFootballTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande Rejects Liverpool Offer for Move to Another Elite ClubToday, 08:39Real Madrid Set to Overhaul Defense: New Rivals for RüdigerToday, 08:32City Set to Sign Milan's Talented GoalkeeperToday, 08:21Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfersToday, 07:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed