New Flights May Be Launched Between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong

The tourism potential and unique charm of our country continue to be in the spotlight of global media. This time, one of Hong Kong's leading and most reputable media outlets, Now.com portal, published a major analytical piece dedicated to the bright prospects of tourism ties between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. The article also features an exclusive and valuable interview with Abdulaziz Akkulov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee.

This material unveils ambitious plans to elevate bilateral relations to a new level and unprecedented opportunities created for investors.

New Air Routes Connecting Tashkent and Hong Kong

According to the interview, the parties are currently actively discussing the possibility of launching a new direct flight between Hong Kong and Tashkent, which would provide great convenience for fans and tourists. Additionally, the option of opening a transit air route from Hong Kong to Uzbekistan via Bangkok (Thailand) is being thoroughly considered as an alternative. This would significantly facilitate travel for Eastern tourists to our country.

Committee Chairman Abdulaziz Akkulov noted that last year Uzbekistan welcomed 11.7 million foreign guests. According to the ambitious goals set by our state, the flow of tourists visiting our country is planned to reach 20 million by 2030.

Golden Privileges and Subsidies for Investors

The Hong Kong publication specifically noted that Uzbekistan, the most populous country in Central Asia, has consistently maintained economic growth rates of nearly 6% in recent years. Consequently, our country is attracting not only ordinary tourists but also major foreign investors like a magnet.

Currently, entrepreneurs investing in the hotel business and tourism infrastructure are receiving significant financial support and incentives from our state in the following forms:

For 4-star hotels: investors receive a subsidy of $5,000 for each room built.

For 3-star hotels: the state allocates cash funds amounting to $3,500 for each room.

Tax Holidays: From the day the hotel is officially commissioned, investors are exempt from a number of tax payments for a period of up to 7 years .

Convenient Visa Regime for Hong Kong Citizens

The good news doesn't end there. The material also details visa procedures for Hong Kong residents visiting Uzbekistan. Accordingly, citizens of Hong Kong can travel freely in our country without a visa for up to 10 days . If they wish to extend their stay, they are entitled to stay for up to 30 days via the modern electronic visa (e-visa) system. In necessary cases, it is also possible to extend this e-visa online without leaving home.

Follow these beautiful strides in our country's tourism and new international flights with us on the Zamin pages!