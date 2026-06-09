Uzbek Citizens in Israel Warned of Danger

·2·World
Uzbek Citizens in Israel Warned of Danger

The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel has issued a warning to citizens in the country about the potential further escalation of the security situation.

Citizens of Uzbekistan currently in the country are urged to exercise increased caution. The Embassy has called on all citizens to strictly follow the instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command.

To ensure safety, the following measures are recommended:

— remain in areas close to protected spaces at all times;
— immediately enter a protected space when an air raid alert or siren sounds;
— do not leave the protected space until authorized by the Home Front Command;
— continuously monitor official news and emergency instructions.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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