Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks

·93·World
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks

During the match against Colombia, the supporters of the Uzbekistan national team included not only fans but also a cat.

A video circulating on social networks shows a house cat staring intently at the TV screen, watching the match with great interest.

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views and comments. Users are jokingly discussing the cat's "serious attitude" toward the game.

Comments such as "Not only people, but even cats are rooting for our national team," "The excitement of the World Cup affected everyone alike," and "The most loyal fan has been found" are being left on the video.

UzbekistanColombia
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