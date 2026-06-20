Brazilian Blogger's "Headless Boyfriend" Blows Up the Internet

Brazilian content creator Petti Kris has captured social media attention with an unusual way of keeping her private life secret.

In her romantic photos, she doesn't cover her boyfriend's face with a simple emoji or sticker. Instead, she completely erases his head from the photographs. As a result, the man appears to have a body but no head in the frames.

This style has sparked various reactions among users. While some view it as a creative way to protect privacy, others jokingly comment that "there is love, but no head."

Petti Kris's photos quickly went viral and began to be discussed on many pages. Some users even speculate that this situation could become a new internet trend.