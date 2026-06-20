Two passenger trains collide near London

On June 19, a railway accident involving two passenger trains occurred near the city of Bedford in Great Britain.

According to the British Transport Police, the driver of one of the trains was killed in the collision. Additionally, at least 89 people sustained various injuries, 11 of whom are reported to be in serious condition.

Rescue services, ambulance crews, and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene immediately. First aid was provided to the injured, and they were transported to nearby hospitals.

A special investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the incident. Experts are studying what caused the collision.