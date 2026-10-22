In Japan, you can rent a grandmother for $23 an hour

In Japan, there is a unique service for talking with people, getting life advice, or enjoying homemade food. Through this service called "OK Grandma", anyone can "rent" a woman aged 60 to 94 for an hour. The basic cost of the service is 3,300 Japanese yen, which is about $23.

This service was launched by Client Services, a company offering various household and daily assistance services in Japan. The company provides services such as house cleaning, accommodation-related chores, babysitting, and pet care. However, its more attention-grabbing directions are quite unusual.

For example, the company also offers people who can attend various events on behalf of the client, apologize to others on their behalf, or even take their place during the resignation process. Among these, one of the most popular services is "OK Grandma", which provides an opportunity to benefit from the experience and kindness of older women.

The service was launched in 2012

"OK Grandma", also known as "OK Oba-chan", started operating in 2012, two years after the establishment of Client Services. It is still considered one of the company's most popular offerings.

The company employs over 100 elderly women. Each of them has rich life experience, diverse interests, and skills. They believe that despite their age, they can still bring a lot of benefit to society.

While some are skilled at communicating with people and listening to them, others have extensive experience in preparing national dishes, doing housework, or babysitting. There are also women who stand out for their beautiful handwriting skills.

The official page of the service comments on the advantages of age as follows:

"The advantage of age is the ability not to get excited over trivial things and not to give them too much importance."

It also highlights the attentive attitude of elderly women towards people in need, the housekeeping and childcare skills acquired over the years, and the experience formed in the process of communicating with neighbors and relatives. Having gone through the good and difficult periods of life, their sincerity and warm attitude were noted as irreplaceable qualities.

A "grandmother" is chosen according to the needs of each client

Since there are many women providing services in the company, it is enough for clients to explain their needs. After that, Client Services selects a suitable candidate for them.

For example, some women are very skilled at preparing traditional Japanese dishes. Others have extensive experience in house cleaning or babysitting. Some stand out with their beautiful handwriting skills.

However, having specific professional skills is not strictly required to use this service. Patiently listening to young people, giving them life advice, or expressing an opinion as an experienced person regarding relationships is of great importance in itself.

Some turn to it to solve personal problems

The reasons for using the "OK Grandma" service also vary. For example, one of the clients asked for help because she wanted to end her relationship with her boyfriend, but found it difficult to tell him openly.

"I want to break up with my boyfriend, but I can't tell him openly. Therefore, I want my grandma to come with me," she said.

Another client turned to this service because she did not have enough relatives to attend her wedding.

"I don't have enough relatives at my wedding. Therefore, I want you to participate in the event as a family member," explained one of the clients.

Such examples show that the service is not limited to just household assistance, but is aimed at accompanying people on important days and reducing their sense of loneliness.

How much does a "grandmother rental" cost?

To use the service, a client must pay 3,300 Japanese yen per hour, or about $23. In addition, travel expenses are borne by the client. Also, the client covers other necessary expenses for the elderly woman during the time spent together.

Such services in Japan show that solutions tailored to the diverse needs of people are being offered. "OK Grandma" stands out by turning the life experience, sincere conversation, and kindness of elderly people into a modern service.