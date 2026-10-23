In Japan, 16,000 toys capable of firing real bullets are being recalled

·85·World
In Japan, 16,000 toys capable of firing real bullets are being recalled

Law enforcement authorities in Japan have issued a serious warning after it was discovered that up to 16,000 plastic toy pistols distributed as prizes in claw machines across the country are capable of firing live ammunition.

The Japan National Police Agency (NPA) recently reported that thousands of illegal weapons are being offered as prizes in claw machines in various regions of the country. Responsible agencies are currently taking urgent measures to recall these products from circulation.

The issue concerns a product named "Real Gimmick Mini Revolver", which was imported into Japan from China and distributed in claw machines where toy prizes can be grabbed using a crane. The technical characteristics of this pistol, which outwardly resembles a harmless, brightly colored plastic toy, showed that it has the potential to be used as a real firearm.

The toy pistol set also includes eight plastic bullets. They can be used to shoot at various objects or to playfully scare people. However, during inspections by the Japan National Police Agency, it was found that this weapon can also fire live ammunition, meaning that a product sold as a simple toy poses a serious danger.

16 types of toys capable of firing real bullets identified

Interestingly, the Japan National Police Agency published a list of 16 types of toy pistols that may have the ability to fire live ammunition. The agency warned that these products carry the risk of inflicting severe, and even fatal, injuries to humans.

All weapons included in the list were manufactured in China. Some of them have striking mechanisms made of metal, while others are made of sufficiently hard plastic. These parts may be positioned inside the weapon in a way that allows it to fire bullets. It was also noted that their barrels are wide enough to accommodate small-caliber bullets.

The responsible agency stated that possessing such weapons may constitute a violation of Japan's Swords and Firearms Control Law. Therefore, the police are urging citizens who have such toys in their possession to report this to the nearest police station.

The toys were supplied to 78 companies

Blue and green toy mini revolver inside and outside its box.

It turned out that the "Real Gimmick Mini Revolver" has been imported from China to Japan since December of last year. They were supplied to 78 companies operating in 31 prefectures of the country.

The main buyers of the product were children over the age of 12. However, officials warn that if the pistol, which outwardly appears to be a simple plastic toy, is used as a real weapon, it could lead to extremely severe consequences.

The danger is not limited to the firing of a bullet alone. Because the pistol's construction is not designed to handle live ammunition, the bullet could fly off in an unexpected direction. Furthermore, there is a possibility that during firing, the weapon itself could crack or explode, causing serious injury to the hand of the person holding it.

The main aspect experts are warning about is that the external appearance of a toy made from cheap plastic does not mean it is safe. On the contrary, the technical characteristics of such a product can lead to unexpected and catastrophic consequences.

Police warn citizens

The Japan National Police Agency urged all citizens possessing such plastic toy pistols not to treat them as ordinary toys. The agency emphasized that these products can be classified as illegal firearms and stated that they must be handed over to the police as soon as possible.

In the current situation, the primary goal is to retrieve dangerous products from the public and prevent potential accidents resulting from their use. Therefore, it is important to take the police warning seriously and not to test suspicious weapons on your own.

Japan National Police AgencyReal Gimmick Mini Revolverfirearms control
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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