Requirements for foreigners wishing to live in Japan are being further tightened

Requirements for foreigners wishing to obtain permanent residency in Japan are being further tightened. Now, proficiency in the Japanese language is also expected to become one of the main conditions.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan has announced new requirements for obtaining permanent residency. According to these, starting from April 2027, applicants will be required to have at least a B1 level of proficiency in Japanese. This level corresponds approximately to the N3 level in the JLPT Japanese language proficiency system.

In addition, the applicant's income, financial stability, and future pension provisions will be reviewed. Through this, the foreigner's ability to financially support themselves in Japan over the long term will be evaluated. Requirements will also change for foreigners married to Japanese citizens. While under current procedures, in some cases three years of marriage and one year of living in Japan are sufficient, under the new regulations, this period will be extended to at least five years of marriage and three years of living in Japan.

Thus, the new rules will require foreigners planning to obtain permanent residency in Japan not only to have lived in the country for a sufficient period, but also to demonstrate language proficiency and financial stability.