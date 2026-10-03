Requirements for foreigners wishing to live in Japan are being further tightened

·5·World
Requirements for foreigners wishing to live in Japan are being further tightened

Requirements for foreigners wishing to obtain permanent residency in Japan are being further tightened. Now, proficiency in the Japanese language is also expected to become one of the main conditions.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan has announced new requirements for obtaining permanent residency. According to these, starting from April 2027, applicants will be required to have at least a B1 level of proficiency in Japanese. This level corresponds approximately to the N3 level in the JLPT Japanese language proficiency system.

In addition, the applicant's income, financial stability, and future pension provisions will be reviewed. Through this, the foreigner's ability to financially support themselves in Japan over the long term will be evaluated. Requirements will also change for foreigners married to Japanese citizens. While under current procedures, in some cases three years of marriage and one year of living in Japan are sufficient, under the new regulations, this period will be extended to at least five years of marriage and three years of living in Japan.

Thus, the new rules will require foreigners planning to obtain permanent residency in Japan not only to have lived in the country for a sufficient period, but also to demonstrate language proficiency and financial stability.

Japan Immigration ServicesPermanent residency in JapanJLPTMigration to Japan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Changes to entry rules for Kazakhstan: what should Uzbekistan citizens do?Changes to entry rules for Kazakhstan: what should Uzbekistan citizens do?2 September 12:16South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?South Korea launches new visa: who can live there for 3 years?10 July 10:06"If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand..."If you are going to die, go die in your own country!": Statement by the Prime Minister of Thailand...18 September 18:16Female Mayor’s Maternity Leave Causes Stir in JapanFemale Mayor’s Maternity Leave Causes Stir in Japan17 August 18:20A unique refrigerator for humans has been created in JapanA unique refrigerator for humans has been created in Japan23 July 17:00Why are elderly people in Japan deliberately committing crimes?Why are elderly people in Japan deliberately committing crimes?1 August 15:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son