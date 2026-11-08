Strong earthquake in Japan: Dozens injured, trains halted

·2·World
Strong earthquake in Japan: Dozens injured, trains halted

At least 22 people sustained various injuries as a result of a strong earthquake that struck Japan overnight on Sunday.

According to official information broadcast by the local Fuji Television Network, transport services were temporarily disrupted in several prefectures following the natural disaster, and the government is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Earthquake magnitude and scope: Epicenter at a depth of 41 kilometers

Seismologists and emergency services recorded the following data regarding the underground tremors:

  • Magnitude and time: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Shizuoka Prefecture region on November 8 at 01:04 local time;

  • Epicenter depth: The center of the underground tremors was located at a depth of 41 kilometers;

  • Most strongly felt areas: On Japan's 7-point national seismic intensity scale, the tremors reached a level of 5- in the Aichi, Nagano, Gifu, and Shizuoka prefectures.

Casualties, injuries, and infrastructure status

The tremors, which occurred at night, caused panic among the population:

  • 22 injured: It has been reported that at least 22 people were injured in Aichi Prefecture alone. Twelve of them were rushed to hospitals after sustaining injuries from falls, including falls down stairs, during the tremors;

  • Train services halted: To ensure safety and inspect railway tracks, train traffic was temporarily restricted. Services resumed after inspections were completed, but significant delays remain in the schedules;

  • Situation at Hamaoka NPP is stable: According to a statement from Chubu Electric Power, the operator of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant located in the seismically active zone, no emergency or abnormal situations were recorded at the plant, and radiation levels are within normal limits.

The Japanese government has now established a special task force and is continuing efforts to fully assess the consequences of the natural disaster and provide assistance to those affected.

JapanearthquakeShizuokaHamaoka NPP
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and JapanStrong earthquakes hit USA, Venezuela, and Japan25 June 11:18Terrible 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Panama (video)Terrible 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Panama (video)10 October 12:26Chain of errors leading to train crash in Spain revealedChain of errors leading to train crash in Spain revealed31 October 18:55Strongest earthquake in 40 years causes panic in ItalyStrongest earthquake in 40 years causes panic in Italy1 August 17:44Requirements for foreigners wishing to live in Japan are being further tightenedRequirements for foreigners wishing to live in Japan are being further tightened3 October 15:46Terrible Test: Death Toll from Earthquake in Japan Rises to 34Terrible Test: Death Toll from Earthquake in Japan Rises to 3431 July 12:43
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies