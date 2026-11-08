Strong earthquake in Japan: Dozens injured, trains halted

At least 22 people sustained various injuries as a result of a strong earthquake that struck Japan overnight on Sunday.

According to official information broadcast by the local Fuji Television Network, transport services were temporarily disrupted in several prefectures following the natural disaster, and the government is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

Earthquake magnitude and scope: Epicenter at a depth of 41 kilometers

Seismologists and emergency services recorded the following data regarding the underground tremors:

Magnitude and time: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Shizuoka Prefecture region on November 8 at 01:04 local time;

Epicenter depth: The center of the underground tremors was located at a depth of 41 kilometers;

Most strongly felt areas: On Japan's 7-point national seismic intensity scale, the tremors reached a level of 5- in the Aichi, Nagano, Gifu, and Shizuoka prefectures.

Casualties, injuries, and infrastructure status

The tremors, which occurred at night, caused panic among the population:

22 injured: It has been reported that at least 22 people were injured in Aichi Prefecture alone. Twelve of them were rushed to hospitals after sustaining injuries from falls, including falls down stairs, during the tremors;

Train services halted: To ensure safety and inspect railway tracks, train traffic was temporarily restricted. Services resumed after inspections were completed, but significant delays remain in the schedules;

Situation at Hamaoka NPP is stable: According to a statement from Chubu Electric Power, the operator of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant located in the seismically active zone, no emergency or abnormal situations were recorded at the plant, and radiation levels are within normal limits.

The Japanese government has now established a special task force and is continuing efforts to fully assess the consequences of the natural disaster and provide assistance to those affected.