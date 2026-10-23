Salary up to $2,700 for counting penguins: Unusual job openings announced in Antarctica

·51·World
Salary up to $2,700 for counting penguins: Unusual job openings announced in Antarctica

An unusual job vacancy for travel enthusiasts and lovers of exotic professions has been announced on the internet. Britain's UK Antarctic Heritage Trust heritage foundation is hiring staff for the Port Lockroy station, a former research base in Antarctica.

According to Forbes, candidates working in the coldest and most remote spot on Earth can earn a salary ranging from £1,449 to £2,096 British pounds per month (approximately 2,500 euros or 2,700 US dollars).

Main duties: From penguins to thousands of letters

Working at this location will not just consist of walks. The selected employees will be entrusted with the following responsible tasks:

  • Counting the penguin population: Conducting daily monitoring of the local penguin colony, accurately counting their numbers, and keeping records;

  • The southernmost post office in the world: Working at the historic post office located on the base, stamping and sending more than 80,000 tourist greeting cards;

  • Serving tourists: Welcoming tourists from cruise ships arriving at the station, running the local museum, and managing the souvenir shop.

The hard sides of the "dream job": A shower once a week and shoveling snow

The employment period is designed for 6 months, and candidates are required to have serious physical and mental endurance:

  • Heavy physical exertion: Employees must carry 20-liter water jugs for daily needs, lift cargo boxes weighing up to 15 kilograms, clear thick snow around the station, and manually unload cargo from boats near slippery rocks;

  • Domestic condition limitations: The station lacks running water, central sewage, mobile communication, and a permanent medical aid station;

  • Living arrangements: Employees live in a shared dormitory where the air temperature stays at 14–15 degrees Celsius and generally have the opportunity to take a shower only once a week.

What benefits are provided?

Despite the difficult conditions, the organizers provide staff with all necessary supplies:

  • Accommodation, three meals a day, and special warm clothing to protect against the cold are provided free of charge by the organization;

  • However, paying income tax from the salary rests with the employees themselves.

AntarcticaPort LockroyUK Antarctic Heritage TrustPenguins
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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