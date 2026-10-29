Emperor penguin goes hungry for up to four months for its chick

·2·World
Emperor penguin goes hungry for up to four months for its chick

In the bitter cold of Antarctica, emperor penguins demonstrate unprecedented patience and endurance to preserve their offspring. It is particularly astonishing how the father penguin protects the egg and endures extreme cold and hunger until the chick hatches.

When winter begins in Antarctica, the mother emperor penguin lays a single egg and carefully hands it over to her mate. After that, she heads to the ocean in search of food. The father keeps the egg under a special layer of skin on his feet, protecting it from freezing.

During this period, air temperatures can drop to minus 40 degrees, and strong snowstorms can occur. Despite this, the father penguin does not abandon the egg for several weeks. Thousands of penguins stand close together, forming a group to protect themselves from the cold. They take turns moving to the outer edge of the group, keeping each other warm.

The father penguin's toughest test does not end even when the chick hatches. If the mother has not yet returned, he can temporarily feed the chick with a nutrient substance produced by a special esophageal gland. This nourishment helps the chick survive in its first days.

Once the mother penguin returns from the ocean with food, the father finally heads toward the sea. By this time, he has lost a significant amount of weight due to long-term hunger and severe cold. Now his task is to regain strength and participate in the subsequent care process.

AntarcticaEmperor penguinsAnimal world
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why does this tiger cub sleep 20 hours a day? White tiger cub's sleep conquers the internetWhy does this tiger cub sleep 20 hours a day? White tiger cub's sleep conquers the internet17 September 12:29Salary up to $2,700 for counting penguins: Unusual job openings announced in AntarcticaSalary up to $2,700 for counting penguins: Unusual job openings announced in Antarctica23 October 19:15Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First TimeDrone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time1 August 23:51Antarctic glaciers reveal the history of the Solar System's interstellar journeyAntarctic glaciers reveal the history of the Solar System's interstellar journey15 May 21:50Only three people in the world can travel abroad without a passport. Who are they?Only three people in the world can travel abroad without a passport. Who are they?21 September 09:20A baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been foundA baby mammoth preserved in the glacier for over 30 thousand years has been found26 September 14:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity