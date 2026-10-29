Emperor penguin goes hungry for up to four months for its chick

In the bitter cold of Antarctica, emperor penguins demonstrate unprecedented patience and endurance to preserve their offspring. It is particularly astonishing how the father penguin protects the egg and endures extreme cold and hunger until the chick hatches.

When winter begins in Antarctica, the mother emperor penguin lays a single egg and carefully hands it over to her mate. After that, she heads to the ocean in search of food. The father keeps the egg under a special layer of skin on his feet, protecting it from freezing.

During this period, air temperatures can drop to minus 40 degrees, and strong snowstorms can occur. Despite this, the father penguin does not abandon the egg for several weeks. Thousands of penguins stand close together, forming a group to protect themselves from the cold. They take turns moving to the outer edge of the group, keeping each other warm.

The father penguin's toughest test does not end even when the chick hatches. If the mother has not yet returned, he can temporarily feed the chick with a nutrient substance produced by a special esophageal gland. This nourishment helps the chick survive in its first days.

Once the mother penguin returns from the ocean with food, the father finally heads toward the sea. By this time, he has lost a significant amount of weight due to long-term hunger and severe cold. Now his task is to regain strength and participate in the subsequent care process.