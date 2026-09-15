An escape straight out of "Madagascar": Penguins break out of their enclosure and stroll freely through the zoo, sparking amusement online

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An escape straight out of "Madagascar": Penguins break out of their enclosure and stroll freely through the zoo, sparking amusement online

In one of Denmark's zoos, a group of penguins escaped from their enclosure and took a casual stroll across the grounds, sparking widespread interest on social media. The most fascinating part was that they didn't scatter in all directions — instead, they moved in a single file line like a team on a covert mission.

Penguins launch a "special operation"

The circulating video captures the penguins marching along service pathways and through various parts of the zoo.

They left small footprints behind them, which ultimately helped staff quickly locate the "fugitives."

The penguins did not disperse — as if they had pre-arranged where they were heading, walking strictly in formation. Authorities are currently investigating how the penguins managed to get out of their enclosure. According to preliminary estimates, they may have slipped outside through a pathway that was left open.

However, the adventure didn't last long. Staff safely located the penguins and returned them to their habitat. Following the widespread sharing of the video, users compared the scene to the penguins from the famous animated film "Madagascar."

Denmarkpenguinpenguin escapeMadagascar
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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