A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb Attacks

·89·World
A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb Attacks

On July 17, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive missile, drone, and aerial bomb strikes on a number of Ukrainian regions and major cities. The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including young children. Significant damage was also caused to civilian and port infrastructure.

Zamin.uz provides details on the latest situation and destruction in the regions.

Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk: Attacks on Residential Areas and Casualties

One of the regions most affected by the attacks Kharkiv Region was. According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration, a missile strike on the center of Kharkiv destroyed residential buildings.

  • In Kharkiv city: A 40-year-old man was killed. 9 people, including two young children aged 2 and 7, were injured.

  • In Izyum city: 7 people, including 3 minors, were injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb dropped by Russian aviation.

Dnipropetrovsk region also faced non-stop attacks throughout the day. According to Alexander Ganja, head of the regional military administration, Russian forces struck the area nearly 40 times with drones and aerial bombs. As a result, a 48-year-old man died, and 10 others were injured to varying degrees.

Port Cities Targeted: The Situation in Odesa and Mykolaiv

Russian forces also brutally shelled Ukraine's southern port infrastructure.

  • Odesa city: Missile strikes hit port infrastructure and industrial facilities. According to regional head Oleg Kiper, a 77-year-old pensioner was killed and 4 people were injured in the attack. Industrial facilities and several cars were damaged.

  • Mykolaiv city: Drones attacked port infrastructure. According to the regional prosecutor's office, 2 people were killed in the incident. Most notably, the attack resulted in damage to 3 civilian ships sailing under foreign flags. damage.

Sumy and Chernihiv: Cities Under Daily Terror

On the night of July 17, Russian aviation in Sumy city dropped at least 5 guided aerial bombs. The strikes damaged facilities in the city center, multi-story non-residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure, shattering windows in many structures.

For information: Sumy city and its surroundings have been under attack almost daily recently. Two days ago, on July 15, 6 aerial bombs were dropped on the city, killing 3 people, injuring 21, and causing major damage to medical and administrative buildings.

In the Chernihiv region, in the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi, a drone hit a residential building. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 5 members of one family were injured, including 3 young children born in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Table of damage caused by the attacks

Region / City

Type of weapon used

Number of deaths

Injured

Destroyed objects

Kharkiv and Izyum

Missile and guided aerial bomb

1 person

16 people (5 children)

Residential buildings in the city center

Dnipropetrovsk

Drone and aerial bomb (about 40 strikes)

1 person

10 people

Civilian infrastructure

Odesa

Missile strikes

1 person (77-year-old pensioner)

4 people

Port and industrial facilities, cars

Mykolaiv

Drone attack

2 people

Port infrastructure, 3 foreign civilian ships

Chernihiv

Drone attack

5 people (1 family, 3 children)

Residential building

Sumy

Guided aerial bombs (5 times)

No information

City center facilities, non-residential buildings

According to Ukrainian officials, emergency services are continuing to clear rubble and provide medical assistance to the victims in the areas where the attacks occurred.

UkraineKharkivOdesaMykolaivDnipropetrovsk
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Hungary Blocks Again: Is Ukraine's EU Accession at Risk?Today, 10:00Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoFatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, RonaldoToday, 05:23Home demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againHome demolitions in Palestine cause painful scenes once againToday, 05:18Israel plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesIsrael plans to surround prison with crocodiles to prevent escapesToday, 03:18For the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightFor the first time in history, robots competed in an MMA fightYesterday, 21:40Pelé's final match jersey sold at auction for nearly $5 millionPelé's final match jersey sold at auction for nearly $5 millionYesterday, 19:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?
Why does the Blood Falls in Antarctica flow red?