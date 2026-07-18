A Horrific Night in Ukraine: Russia Launches Massive Missile and Bomb Attacks

On July 17, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive missile, drone, and aerial bomb strikes on a number of Ukrainian regions and major cities. The attacks resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians, including young children. Significant damage was also caused to civilian and port infrastructure.

Zamin.uz provides details on the latest situation and destruction in the regions.

Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk: Attacks on Residential Areas and Casualties

One of the regions most affected by the attacks Kharkiv Region was. According to Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration, a missile strike on the center of Kharkiv destroyed residential buildings.

In Kharkiv city: A 40-year-old man was killed. 9 people, including two young children aged 2 and 7, were injured.

In Izyum city: 7 people, including 3 minors, were injured as a result of a guided aerial bomb dropped by Russian aviation.

Dnipropetrovsk region also faced non-stop attacks throughout the day. According to Alexander Ganja, head of the regional military administration, Russian forces struck the area nearly 40 times with drones and aerial bombs. As a result, a 48-year-old man died, and 10 others were injured to varying degrees.

Port Cities Targeted: The Situation in Odesa and Mykolaiv

Russian forces also brutally shelled Ukraine's southern port infrastructure.

Odesa city: Missile strikes hit port infrastructure and industrial facilities. According to regional head Oleg Kiper, a 77-year-old pensioner was killed and 4 people were injured in the attack. Industrial facilities and several cars were damaged.

Mykolaiv city: Drones attacked port infrastructure. According to the regional prosecutor's office, 2 people were killed in the incident. Most notably, the attack resulted in damage to 3 civilian ships sailing under foreign flags. damage.

Sumy and Chernihiv: Cities Under Daily Terror

On the night of July 17, Russian aviation in Sumy city dropped at least 5 guided aerial bombs. The strikes damaged facilities in the city center, multi-story non-residential buildings, and civilian infrastructure, shattering windows in many structures.

For information: Sumy city and its surroundings have been under attack almost daily recently. Two days ago, on July 15, 6 aerial bombs were dropped on the city, killing 3 people, injuring 21, and causing major damage to medical and administrative buildings.

In the Chernihiv region, in the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi, a drone hit a residential building. According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, 5 members of one family were injured, including 3 young children born in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Table of damage caused by the attacks

Region / City Type of weapon used Number of deaths Injured Destroyed objects Kharkiv and Izyum Missile and guided aerial bomb 1 person 16 people (5 children) Residential buildings in the city center Dnipropetrovsk Drone and aerial bomb (about 40 strikes) 1 person 10 people Civilian infrastructure Odesa Missile strikes 1 person (77-year-old pensioner) 4 people Port and industrial facilities, cars Mykolaiv Drone attack 2 people — Port infrastructure, 3 foreign civilian ships Chernihiv Drone attack — 5 people (1 family, 3 children) Residential building Sumy Guided aerial bombs (5 times) — No information City center facilities, non-residential buildings

According to Ukrainian officials, emergency services are continuing to clear rubble and provide medical assistance to the victims in the areas where the attacks occurred.