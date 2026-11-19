According to a study published in the scientific journal "Science" in 2023, these penguins fall asleep more than 10,000 times a day. Each sleep episode lasts an average of 4 seconds. Interestingly, these short breaks add up to provide more than 11 hours of sleep per day for each of their brain hemispheres.

The sleeping habits of penguins might surprise you. Instead of closing their eyes for long periods, they take thousands of naps lasting just a few seconds throughout the day. Scientists have discovered this unusual behavior in chinstrap penguins living in Antarctica.

Researchers monitored the sleep process of 14 penguins nesting on King George Island in Antarctica using special devices. It turned out that the birds sometimes sleep with only one hemisphere of their brain, while the other remains active. This allows them to sense surrounding dangers.

The main reason for this sleep pattern is the need to protect their eggs and chicks. In areas where penguins nest, there are predatory birds that can steal eggs, as well as competition and conflicts with other penguins. Therefore, they cannot sleep peacefully for long periods.

Scientists believe that thousands of short sleep breaks allow penguins to rest while maintaining alertness. Thus, for them, even a few seconds of napping is essential to meeting their daily sleep needs.