Trump wanted to rename the Atlantic Ocean, Google said no

US President Donald Trump said that he discussed the issue of renaming the Atlantic Ocean with Google's management. According to him, company CEO Sundar Pichai rejected this proposal, The Guardian reported.

Trump spoke about this on October 21 at a rally in South Carolina. He stated that he had contacted Google CEO Sundar Pichai and asked if it was possible to rename the Atlantic Ocean.

“We seriously considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean, and I called Google Maps. I said to Sundar: 'I'm thinking about the Atlantic Ocean, can you pull that off?'” Trump recalled.

The president noted that Pichai stated he could not implement the proposal this time. Trump quoted his response as follows: oceans differ from other geographical objects because they border the coasts of many countries. For this reason, the head of Google asked him not to make such requests.

Trump said he would abandon the idea of renaming the Atlantic Ocean. However, he also mentioned the idea of calling the Pacific Ocean the “American Ocean.”

Earlier, the Trump administration decided to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “American Gulf.” Later, the initiative to rename Lake Ontario to “American Lake” was also put forward. Google Maps displays these names to US users, while in other countries the former names are retained or reflected differently depending on the region.