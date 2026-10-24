“Not the Atlantic, but the Trump Ocean”: Google CEO rejects Trump’s unusual proposal

A telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Google Corporation CEO Sundar Pichay has sparked widespread discussion around the world.

The head of the White House proposed officially renaming the Atlantic Ocean, the world's second-largest ocean, to the “Trump Ocean”, but the head of the tech giant rejected the idea.

“It washes the shores of many countries”: Pichay's rejection

According to the details of the telephone negotiations, the company's chief put forward geographical and international norms:

The President's demand: Trump advocated for renaming the Atlantic Ocean on maps with his own name;

Sundar Pichay's rationale: The Google CEO reminded that the Atlantic Ocean is an international territory washing the shores of not only the US, but dozens of independent states and several continents, and stated that he could not support this proposal.

Has Google changed names before?

It is noted that Google had previously satisfied several of Donald Trump's demands regarding geographical objects:

Gulf of Mexico: Earlier, the company made adjustments to the name of the Gulf of Mexico based on the president's demand;

Lake Ontario: It is reported that similar changes were made regarding the mapping of the famous Lake Ontario in North America.

However, the renaming of the Atlantic Ocean—a major global strategic water body—was rejected by the tech giant as it contradicts international law and cartography rules.