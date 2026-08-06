Google Maps Gains New Agentic Capabilities

Google announced on Thursday that the “Ask Maps” feature in Google Maps is gaining a range of new agentic capabilities, including ordering food, booking hotels, and finding tickets. The update marks an important step in the technology giant’s effort to transform its map from a simple navigation tool into a full-fledged assistant that helps users complete everyday tasks. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new artificial intelligence features simplify the map experience even further, allowing users to handle real-world tasks directly within the app. Users will now be able to conveniently order the products and services they need using text prompts.

Ordering Food and Finding Hotels

With agentic food-ordering capabilities, users can ask “Ask Maps” where to find, for example, a vegan avocado toast and an oat milk latte. The system displays nearby restaurants offering the requested dishes. After selecting a restaurant, users can place an order through supported platforms such as Square, Toast, or Uber Eats.

Users can also rely on artificial intelligence when searching for hotels for upcoming trips. For example, they can ask the system to find an affordable, highly rated hotel near a conference in a specific city. It compares prices, checks availability, and provides a ready-made list. Users can then visit a partner website to complete the booking.

Personal Intelligence and Conversation Memory

As part of the new update, Google Maps is also introducing the “Personal Intelligence” feature. It allows the artificial intelligence tool to personalize responses using data from the user’s Gmail and Google Calendar. As a result, the service can provide accurate, tailored answers to questions about scheduled flight times, dinner reservations, or hotels.

It is worth noting that the Personal Intelligence feature will be turned off by default and will work only with the user’s explicit consent. In addition, “Ask Maps” can now remember previous conversations. This allows users to continue discussions about previously planned trips without starting their search from scratch.

For now, these advanced agentic features are being rolled out gradually only to users in the United States. The capabilities are expected to expand to other regions in the future, which could significantly influence the development of map services.