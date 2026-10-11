Trump suggested "renaming" the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean

US President Donald Trump stated that the names of the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean could be changed to the "Trump Ocean" or the "Ocean of the Americas". He said this on October 10 at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee. This was reported by The Washington Post.

In his speech, Trump recalled that the US has a gulf and a lake named after him, and emphasized that an ocean and a river should now be given a similar name.

"We need a river. We need an ocean," he said.

After that, the president mentioned that one of the oceans—either the Atlantic or the Pacific—could be renamed, suggesting options like the "Trump Ocean" or the "Ocean of the Americas". He noted that by the end of his presidential term, the US should also have an ocean named after it.

Trump had previously put forward an initiative to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "American Gulf". His new remarks echoed his previous initiatives regarding the renaming of geographical objects.

However, no official decision on renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean has been announced yet. Trump's remarks at the rally remain just a proposal for now.