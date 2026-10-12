Trump also wants to change the name of the ocean: Will the "Trump Ocean" appear?

US President Donald Trump has put forward another sensational idea regarding the change of geographical names. He stated that the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean could be named the "Trump Ocean" and expressed his desire to accomplish this before the end of his presidential term. However, this proposal is not yet an official decision, but rather an idea he expressed publicly.

Trump's remarks at a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on October 10 drew the attention of international mass media. According to him, in addition to previously changed water body names in the country, the idea of changing the name of another ocean and river could also be considered.

"Trump Ocean" or "American Ocean"?

Speaking to his supporters, Trump mentioned previous name changes and said he is thinking about updating an ocean name next.

"We have a gulf, and a beautiful lake. Now someone said we need a river too. We need a river and an ocean," the US President expressed in essence.

Mentioning that either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean could be chosen, he brought up the options "Trump Ocean" or "American Ocean" as new names. His words were met with laughter and applause at the rally.

Trump has previously attempted to change geographical names

This idea is not Trump's first initiative regarding geographical names. In January 2025, he signed an executive order to name the Gulf of Mexico the "American Gulf" within US territory. The name of Denali peak in Alaska was also reverted to McKinley within the US federal naming system.

In 2026, reports also circulated that the idea of renaming Lake Ontario to "American Lake" had been put forward. Such initiatives have further intensified debates surrounding geographical names in the US.

Is it possible to change the name of an ocean?

There is an important aspect here: the US government can make decisions on the official naming of geographical objects within its own territory. However, changing the name of an international body of water on a global scale is a much more complex issue.

For example, the naming decision adopted in the US regarding the Gulf of Mexico does not automatically force other countries and international organizations to use that name. The Associated Press agency has also stated that it will retain the historical name of the gulf while separately noting the new name used in the US.

Therefore, the realization of the idea to change the name of the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean to the "Trump Ocean" does not depend solely on Trump's statement. So far, no official decision regarding the renaming of an ocean has been announced.

Will he make it before the end of his presidential term?

Trump has expressed his desire to implement this initiative before the end of his presidential term. However, it is currently unknown what official processes his proposal will go through, which ocean will be chosen, or whether it will receive international recognition.

Thus, the "Trump Ocean" is not yet a new official name on maps, but rather an idea mentioned by the US President. If the initiative is pursued, the issue of geographical names and international recognition could once again come to the forefront of the world agenda.