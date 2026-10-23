In Russia, "black widows" are sending men to war for compensation money

·76·World
In Russia, "black widows" are sending men to war for compensation money

Reports have emerged in Russia that certain women are marrying men leaving for military service in an attempt to obtain compensation payouts in the event of their death. In public discourse, such women are being called "black widows". It is reported that their goal is to collect military payouts by marrying these men.

According to information, when a serviceman is killed, his family can be paid up to 5 million rubles (approximately 64,000 dollars) in compensation. In some cases, the payment amount even exceeds 8 million rubles. This has intensified discussions regarding suspicious marriages centered around such funds.

37-year-old Maria from St. Petersburg stated that her father died on the front lines in Ukraine. However, she had been unaware that her father had gone to military service or that he had married a woman 22 years younger than him. Maria emphasized that her father's new spouse sent him to war just two days after their marriage. After the man's death, the woman reportedly collected the compensation money.

The topic became even more widely discussed following a viral social media video by real estate agent Marina Orlova. She had spoken about marrying men participating in the special military operation in exchange for 8 million rubles and subsequently buying a cheap apartment. Her words sparked sharp criticism among internet users.

It was later reported that Orlova was held accountable for these remarks, received a suspended sentence, and issued a public apology.

Information regarding similar incidents has also spread in Primorsky Krai. They mention the potential involvement of a serviceman, a sergeant, and a military accountant. However, there is no precise information indicating that all accusations in these cases have been proven in court.

Such events bring to the agenda the issue of control over servicemen's family relationships and the compensation paid to them. At the same time, every accusation must be evaluated based on evidence during investigations and court proceedings.

Russia-Ukraine warMilitary compensationMarina OrlovaBlack widows
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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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