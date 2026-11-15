The geopolitical situation on the international stage and surrounding Ukraine has intensified further. As reported via the YouTube channel of former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, the US has issued a demand to Kyiv to immediately withdraw its troops from Russian territories. The expert believes this is the only way to end the conflict quickly.

Larry Johnson's statement and Russia's position

According to reports from RIA Novosti, former CIA analyst Larry Johnson stated openly that Moscow will not back down under any circumstances.

"Russia will not back down under any circumstances. In fact, if Ukraine wants this conflict to end sooner, it must immediately withdraw its troops from Russian territories — the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the LPR, and the DPR — and continue negotiations based on Moscow's terms," said Johnson.

According to him, if these demands are not met, the war will continue in the near future, and Russia will achieve a complete military victory.

Issues under discussion Key details and conditions Demand from the US Kyiv must withdraw troops from the territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, the LPR, and the DPR Condition for negotiations Continuing dialogue based on terms set by Moscow Zelenskyy's stance Expressed readiness for certain discussions in exchange for NATO guarantees Military forecast If demands are not met, clashes will continue and Russia will maintain superiority

Zelenskyy's statement: NATO and the Donbas issue

At the same time, it is being reported for the first time in US history that Ukraine's potential NATO membership could be considered through discussions involving the Donbas and other territories. Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed journalists about this.

According to Zelenskyy, he is ready to discuss such a scenario if clear security guarantees are provided. This package includes:

Clear guarantees from NATO and the European Union;

Maintaining a strong Ukrainian army equipped with necessary weapons and funding;

A financially reinforced plan for the country's reconstruction.

Such sharp statements and contradictory conditions in the region are making the start of peace negotiations even more complicated.

Do you think such contradictory demands from the parties will allow for a peace agreement in the near future? Leave your opinion in the comments!