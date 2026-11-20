The American leader spoke about the dialogue held with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Trump announced this in a conversation with journalists following the results of his participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Shenzhen, China.

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized Washington's actions in the war between Russia and Ukraine. He stated that the US had conducted itself very poorly throughout this conflict. At the same time, the American leader noted that after a conversation with Vladimir Putin, the chances of resolving the war peacefully are quite high.

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According to Trump, he asked Putin whether Russia would have launched a special military operation in Ukraine if he, and not Joe Biden, had been the US President.

“Last night, Putin spoke about this. He said: ‘This would never have happened.’ I actually asked him: ‘Would you have taken such a step even if I were president?’ And he replied: ‘No, this would never have happened.’”

“Everything was organized very poorly. Our country behaved very badly in this situation,” Trump said.

Thus, the US President criticized the approach of the previous American administration regarding the emergence and continuation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said there are high chances of ending the war

The American leader also emphasized that the ongoing negotiations with Russia are proceeding successfully. In his opinion, there are currently very good opportunities to end the war in Ukraine and reach a peace agreement.

Trump highly assessed the results of his recent contacts with the Russian leadership. He said that Vladimir Putin had clearly expressed a desire to stop the conflict and resolve it through political and diplomatic means.

“There are very good opportunities to achieve peace right now,” the US President emphasized in his conversation with journalists.

However, Trump's statements did not provide specific information on when a peace agreement might be reached or on what terms it would be implemented.

Thus, the American leader, on one hand, criticized the previous US policy on the Russia-Ukraine war, and on the other, gave a positive assessment of the possibilities of ending the conflict through negotiations with Moscow.