The Kerch Bridge, which connects the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula with Russian territory, has been attacked again. Following the incident, traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended. This was announced by Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, on his Telegram channel overnight on November 19.

“Traffic has been temporarily suspended following a new attack on the Crimean Bridge. All relevant services are working at the scene. The damage caused is being assessed,” Aksyonov wrote.

This is the third time the bridge has been attacked within this week. Previous strikes occurred on November 16 and 17. As a result of the second attack, a 227-meter section of the bridge's roadway over the Kerch Strait collapsed. The railway section was also damaged, though train traffic was later restored.