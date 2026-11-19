Third attack on Crimean Bridge recorded within a week
The Kerch Bridge, which connects the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula with Russian territory, has been attacked again. Following the incident, traffic on the bridge was temporarily suspended. This was announced by Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, on his Telegram channel overnight on November 19.
“Traffic has been temporarily suspended following a new attack on the Crimean Bridge. All relevant services are working at the scene. The damage caused is being assessed,” Aksyonov wrote.
This is the third time the bridge has been attacked within this week. Previous strikes occurred on November 16 and 17. As a result of the second attack, a 227-meter section of the bridge's roadway over the Kerch Strait collapsed. The railway section was also damaged, though train traffic was later restored.
The exact consequences of the third attack are not yet known. Some sources have reported that the strikes were aimed at the railway section of the bridge, but this information has not been officially confirmed.
A source within the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to The Guardian, stated that the previous attacks were carried out with the aim of embarrassing Russian President Vladimir Putin on the international stage. He emphasized that the Crimean Bridge is considered one of the symbols of Putin's rule. By destroying it, the intention is to strike at the perception of the Russian leader's power.
For context, the Crimean Bridge was commissioned in 2018 and connects Russian territory with the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014. Ukraine considers the construction of the bridge illegal. Kyiv has attacked it before: the bridge was damaged in 2022 by a truck bomb explosion and in 2023 by a naval drone strike.
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