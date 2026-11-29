Overnight from November 28 to November 29, Russia attacked Ukrainian territory with 140 strike drones. Ukraine's air defense shot down or neutralized 101 of them using electronic warfare. The attack resulted in strikes recorded in 27 locations. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russia included "Shahed"-type strike drones, as well as "Gerbera" and "Parodiya"-type decoy drones. 93 of the "Shahed" drones were equipped with jet engines.

The attacks were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol and Millerovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and the settlement of Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that as of 07:30 on November 29, air defenses had destroyed or neutralized 101 enemy drones. 55 of these were jet-powered "Shahed" drones.

Additionally, Russian aerial attack assets hit 27 locations, while debris from downed drones fell in another 13 locations.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups, participated in repelling the attack.

At the time the information was released, the Air Force stated that several more Russian drones were still moving through Ukrainian airspace. Therefore, it was noted that the attack was ongoing.