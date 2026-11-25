In an interview with the influential French magazine Le Point, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he is ready to fly to Moscow on the same plane with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and personally guarantee his safety there.

«It is possible to sit down and talk»

Although Lukashenko described Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand to hold negotiations specifically in Moscow as harsh, he offered his mediation as a way out of the situation. According to him, Russia will win the war, which is why it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table:

«I can get on a plane with Zelenskyy and fly to Moscow. As a guarantor of his safety, I can go to Moscow with him. It is possible to sit down and talk.» — Alexander Lukashenko (from an interview with the French magazine Le Point)

Key points of Lukashenko's statement

Direction Details and content of the position Source Interview given to the French magazine Le Point Main proposal To fly to Moscow on the same plane with Zelenskyy and sit down to talk Security issue Lukashenko offered to be a personal security guarantor for the Ukrainian president Assessment of Kremlin's condition He called Putin's demand to hold negotiations only in Moscow «harsh» Conflict outlook He put forward the claim that Russia will win the war

Recall that earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted sharply to this initiative, rejecting the idea of flying to Moscow by saying, «What am I, a suitcase?», and instead invited Lukashenko and Putin to Kyiv under security guarantees.

In your opinion, can this proposal by Alexander Lukashenko to be a «security guarantor» have any real impact on the diplomatic negotiation process?

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