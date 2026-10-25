Kim Jong Un announces the main objective set before the North Korean army (video)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared increasing the capabilities of the country's armed forces and building an army with absolute power as the state's foremost and most important priority.

According to the country's official news agency, KCNA, the leadership in Pyongyang is putting forward large-scale plans to elevate the combat effectiveness of its military units to a new stage and form a globally competitive defense structure.

Three main steps toward a mighty army

In his speech, the leader of the DPRK specifically emphasized that the following directions are of decisive importance in strengthening national security and enhancing the army's capabilities:

Combat effectiveness: Drastically improving the rapid movement skills of all military units and their ability to perform tasks in any complex conditions;

Military-technical preparedness: Equipping the armed forces with modern military technologies and new-generation weapons, and improving the technical knowledge of the personnel;

Iron discipline: Strengthening internal order, the chain of command, and high military discipline within the units more than ever before.

"The world's strongest defense industry"

Kim Jong Un had previously openly stated his ambitions to turn North Korea into one of the world leaders in the military industrial sector:

Scope of the goal: Pyongyang aims not only to maintain existing forces, but to build the most advanced and powerful military-industrial complex in the world;

Geopolitical pressure factor: Against the backdrop of a complex security situation in the region and on the international arena, such statements indicate that the DPRK will continue to sharply increase its strategic potential.

According to experts, Kim Jong Un's designation of the military sphere as the highest priority direction means that a large portion of the country's domestic resources and scientific potential will once again be directed toward the defense industry.