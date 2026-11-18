Photo of Kim Jong Un sitting in a luxury chair on the snow with a cigarette in his hand sparks discussion
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a tourist area in the city of Samjiyon. During the visit, a luxury chair was brought outside and placed on the snow for him. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency.
According to reports, Kim Jong Un familiarized himself with the construction of the ski and tourist complex in the area on November 15–16. The photos released by the agency show the leader sitting in the chair placed on the snow, with a cigarette in his hand.
His 13-year-old daughter, Kim Ju Ae, also participated in the visit. She skied in the new tourist area. Global media outlets are speculating that Kim Ju Ae is being prepared as her father's potential successor.
Thae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat in London, said that high-ranking officials are paying special attention to the girl. In his opinion, the protocols applied to Kim Ju Ae resemble the period when Kim Jong Un was being prepared for succession. However, her future status has not been officially confirmed.
As a reminder, Kim Jong Un previously visited China, entering the country via a new bridge over the Yalu River near the city of Dandong.
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