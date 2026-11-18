North Korea leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of a tourist area in the city of Samjiyon. During the visit, a luxury chair was brought outside and placed on the snow for him. This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency.

According to reports, Kim Jong Un familiarized himself with the construction of the ski and tourist complex in the area on November 15–16. The photos released by the agency show the leader sitting in the chair placed on the snow, with a cigarette in his hand.