US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shared his thoughts on the foreign policy goals of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. He emphasized that Pyongyang's primary goal is not to conquer other countries or expand its territory, but to preserve the current political regime. Rubio noted that there is a significant difference between North Korea and Iran in this regard.

"He has no intention of invading Japan"

Marco Rubio stated that he does not consider Kim Jong Un an expansionist leader. In his view, the North Korean leader does not aim to attack Japan, China, or other countries to seize their territory.

"Kim Jong Un is not interested in conquering Japan. He just wants his regime to survive. He is not an expansionist. He has no intention of invading Japan, China, or any other country like that. He is not doing that," said the US Secretary of State.

Through these remarks, Rubio emphasized that Pyongyang's main priority is not to acquire foreign territories, but to maintain the existing political system in the country.

Rubio distinguishes Iran from North Korea

The US Secretary of State compared his views on North Korea with his assessment of Iran. He noted that Tehran's political approach is different.

"The Iranians, however, are expansionists. They are revolutionaries," Rubio said.

In this way, the US Secretary of State demonstrated that he distinguishes between the foreign policy goals of the two nations. According to his perspective, while regime survival is the top priority for North Korea's leadership, Iran's political approach involves promoting revolutionary ideas and expanding its sphere of influence.

Why is this statement significant?

Rubio's views highlight the difference in Washington's approach to assessing threats from North Korea and Iran. His statement links Pyongyang's primary goal to regime security, while expressing concerns about an expansionist policy regarding Tehran.

Of course, this is Marco Rubio's personal political assessment and not a guarantee of North Korea's future actions. However, his statement implies that Washington does not approach the Kim Jong Un regime and Iran's regional policy in the same way.