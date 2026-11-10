A new underwater threat: DPRK unveils its latest high-speed torpedo

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A new underwater threat: DPRK unveils its latest high-speed torpedo

North Korea has successfully tested its latest torpedo weapon system in the waters of the Sea of Japan (East Sea). The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued an official statement regarding the event. The report emphasizes that this weapon system is designed to take the underwater and surface combat capabilities of the DPRK Navy to a new level.

High speed and combat effectiveness: How did the test go?

According to official information released by KCNA, the new-generation underwater weapon, developed jointly by the country's defense research institutions at all levels, was tested during trial fires held on November 9. These range tests fully confirmed the combat effectiveness, maneuverability, and target accuracy of the new high-speed torpedo system.

Military observers note that Pyongyang has been actively developing underwater drones and high-speed torpedo weapons in recent years. This could pose new strategic challenges for the naval forces of the US and its allies in the region.

Indicator / Aspect

Official data

Date of test

November 9

Test range

Sea of Japan (East Sea) waters

Weapon type

Latest high-speed torpedo system

Developer

DPRK defense research institutions at all levels

Deployment deadline

From early 2027

Operating branch

DPRK Navy

"As a result of the tests, all technical parameters were confirmed, and the new high-speed system will be officially accepted for combat duty in the DPRK Navy starting from early 2027."

KCNA, official news agency of the DPRK.

2027 plan and the balance in the Asia-Pacific

The full delivery of this system to the fleet starting in 2027 demonstrates the scale of Pyongyang's naval plans for the coming years. Amidst strengthening trilateral military cooperation between the US, South Korea, and Japan in the region, North Korea is focusing on strengthening its maritime borders and creating underwater barriers. Experts predict that this test will be assessed by Seoul and Tokyo as a new threat to regional security.

Do you think the DPRK's active development of underwater and torpedo weapons can change the balance of power in the region? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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