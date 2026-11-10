A new underwater threat: DPRK unveils its latest high-speed torpedo

North Korea has successfully tested its latest torpedo weapon system in the waters of the Sea of Japan (East Sea). The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued an official statement regarding the event. The report emphasizes that this weapon system is designed to take the underwater and surface combat capabilities of the DPRK Navy to a new level.

High speed and combat effectiveness: How did the test go?

According to official information released by KCNA, the new-generation underwater weapon, developed jointly by the country's defense research institutions at all levels, was tested during trial fires held on November 9. These range tests fully confirmed the combat effectiveness, maneuverability, and target accuracy of the new high-speed torpedo system.

Military observers note that Pyongyang has been actively developing underwater drones and high-speed torpedo weapons in recent years. This could pose new strategic challenges for the naval forces of the US and its allies in the region.