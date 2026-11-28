Video footage released after the concert shows Kim Jong Un taking the stage. The North Korean leader shook hands with Larisa Dolina on stage and also posed for a group photo with the other artists.

On November 26, a major concert featuring Russian artists was held in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. The event was attended by People's Artist of Russia and famous singer Larisa Dolina. This was reported by the Russian Embassy in North Korea.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un made a surprise appearance on stage at a concert featuring Russian artists in Pyongyang. He shook hands with People's Artist of Russia Larisa Dolina and personally thanked the performers for the concert program.

According to information released by the embassy, Kim Jong Un personally thanked the Moscow-based artists who participated in the concert, which was organized to mark the conclusion of the first day of the intergovernmental commission meeting between Russia and North Korea. He expressed his gratitude for their performances and the concert program.

For reference, the 13th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea took place in Pyongyang from November 25 to 27. The meeting discussed issues related to further expanding cooperation between the two countries, implementing joint projects, and strengthening ties in various fields.

Russian Minister of Natural Resources and co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission, Alexander Kozlov, emphasized at the conclusion of the negotiations that relations between the two countries are developing at a rapid pace.

The minister noted that projects outlined based on agreements previously reached by the leaders of the two countries are being implemented in stages. These initiatives include the construction of a bridge over the Tumen River, the establishment of direct air travel between Moscow and Pyongyang, and the further development of cooperation in the fields of culture and education.