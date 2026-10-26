A major intrigue in Italian politics: Why does Giorgia Meloni intend to resign ahead of schedule?

·83·World
A major intrigue in Italian politics: Why does Giorgia Meloni intend to resign ahead of schedule?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has discussed with her political allies the possibility of resigning in March 2027 and holding early parliamentary elections in the country. This was reported by one of Italy's leading and influential publications, La Repubblica, citing its sources.

Although official coalition representatives and Meloni herself previously insisted that parliament would work until the autumn of 2027 — the end of its mandate, behind-the-scenes political plans indicate that a new scenario aimed at redistributing power in Rome is being considered.

Departure after the Rome Summit: Potential Dates and Scenarios

According to a plan being discussed in Italian political circles, the prime minister's resignation is tied to a major international event:

  • A step following the historic summit: Sources note that Meloni intends to leave office after the European Union summit scheduled to be held in Rome to mark the 70th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome;

  • The earliest possible date — May 16: According to the publication's calculations, if the resignation takes place in March, the earliest possible date for holding snap parliamentary elections is considered to be May 16, 2027;

  • The most likely option — June: However, the plan to hold nationwide elections in June, concurrently with local (municipal) elections, is being put forward as the most convenient and primary scenario.

Diplomatic Obstacles and Public Statements

There are a number of organizational and political contradictions on the path to implementing this plan:

  • The problem of relocating the summit from Brussels: Preparations are currently underway for the anniversary summit in Rome, but moving the EU meeting from traditional Brussels to Rome requires the unanimous consent of all 27 member states of the organization;

  • The official position of the coalition: Representatives of the ruling coalition continue to openly claim that parliament will fully exercise its mandate until the autumn of 2027;

  • Political calculation: Experts believe that going into early elections while ratings are high could allow Meloni and her party to further consolidate their seats in parliament.

These political discussions in Italy signal that serious changes may begin in one of the European Union's key leading nations at the beginning of 2027.

Giorgia MeloniItalyEuropean UnionLa Repubblica
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Why did the Italian Prime Minister cancel her official visit to the USA?Why did the Italian Prime Minister cancel her official visit to the USA?20 June 19:31Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia MeloniTrump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia Meloni6 July 19:04Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?Schengen Crisis Across Europe: Is the “Storm” in Ceuta Fracturing Europe?1 August 11:56Man pressed along with garbage survives in the USAMan pressed along with garbage survives in the USAToday 13:42Argentine mother names her baby after BTS starArgentine mother names her baby after BTS starToday 13:10Major railway accident in Russia: 20 cars derail, 7 cisterns catch fireMajor railway accident in Russia: 20 cars derail, 7 cisterns catch fireToday 13:08
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies