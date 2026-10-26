A major intrigue in Italian politics: Why does Giorgia Meloni intend to resign ahead of schedule?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has discussed with her political allies the possibility of resigning in March 2027 and holding early parliamentary elections in the country. This was reported by one of Italy's leading and influential publications, La Repubblica, citing its sources.

Although official coalition representatives and Meloni herself previously insisted that parliament would work until the autumn of 2027 — the end of its mandate, behind-the-scenes political plans indicate that a new scenario aimed at redistributing power in Rome is being considered.

Departure after the Rome Summit: Potential Dates and Scenarios

According to a plan being discussed in Italian political circles, the prime minister's resignation is tied to a major international event:

A step following the historic summit: Sources note that Meloni intends to leave office after the European Union summit scheduled to be held in Rome to mark the 70th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome;

The earliest possible date — May 16: According to the publication's calculations, if the resignation takes place in March, the earliest possible date for holding snap parliamentary elections is considered to be May 16, 2027;

The most likely option — June: However, the plan to hold nationwide elections in June, concurrently with local (municipal) elections, is being put forward as the most convenient and primary scenario.

Diplomatic Obstacles and Public Statements

There are a number of organizational and political contradictions on the path to implementing this plan:

The problem of relocating the summit from Brussels: Preparations are currently underway for the anniversary summit in Rome, but moving the EU meeting from traditional Brussels to Rome requires the unanimous consent of all 27 member states of the organization;

The official position of the coalition: Representatives of the ruling coalition continue to openly claim that parliament will fully exercise its mandate until the autumn of 2027;

Political calculation: Experts believe that going into early elections while ratings are high could allow Meloni and her party to further consolidate their seats in parliament.

These political discussions in Italy signal that serious changes may begin in one of the European Union's key leading nations at the beginning of 2027.