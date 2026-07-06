Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia Meloni

·33·World
Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia Meloni

Donald Trump has published another mocking post about the head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni.

The US president posted a photo of himself with Meloni on his Truth Social page. The image includes the caption: "Need a restraining order."

This post follows an open dispute between the two politicians. Previously, Trump claimed that Meloni had asked him to take a picture together.

Giorgia Meloni dismissed this claim as untrue and fabricated.

Later, fact-checking organizations reported that the circulated image had been altered. Specifically, Meloni's facial expression was modified from the original.

Donald TrumpGiorgia MeloniItalyTruth SocialPolitics
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Over 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatOver 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatToday, 19:09Salary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsSalary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsToday, 19:07Egypt's massive military headquarters officially begins operationsEgypt's massive military headquarters officially begins operationsToday, 19:00Rare exhibits stolen from famous museum in FranceRare exhibits stolen from famous museum in FranceToday, 18:58Red flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremonyRed flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremonyToday, 16:36Plane struck by firework seconds before landingPlane struck by firework seconds before landingToday, 15:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12