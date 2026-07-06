Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia Meloni
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Donald Trump has published another mocking post about the head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni.
The US president posted a photo of himself with Meloni on his Truth Social page. The image includes the caption: "Need a restraining order."
This post follows an open dispute between the two politicians. Previously, Trump claimed that Meloni had asked him to take a picture together.
Giorgia Meloni dismissed this claim as untrue and fabricated.
Later, fact-checking organizations reported that the circulated image had been altered. Specifically, Meloni's facial expression was modified from the original.
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