Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia Meloni

Donald Trump has published another mocking post about the head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni.

The US president posted a photo of himself with Meloni on his Truth Social page. The image includes the caption: "Need a restraining order."

This post follows an open dispute between the two politicians. Previously, Trump claimed that Meloni had asked him to take a picture together.

Giorgia Meloni dismissed this claim as untrue and fabricated.

Later, fact-checking organizations reported that the circulated image had been altered. Specifically, Meloni's facial expression was modified from the original.