Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, ahead of the "coalition of the willing" summit in Berlin, reaffirmed that Rome will not send a ground military contingent to Ukrainian territory. This was reported by the Italian business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, citing sources within the republic's government.

The meeting of European leaders in the German capital took place simultaneously with the historic trilateral negotiations between Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Against this geopolitical backdrop, Kyiv's European allies, including US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner who arrived in Berlin, are attempting to develop a unified negotiation agenda.

The distinction between the diplomatic "Quint" and the military "E3"

Il Sole 24 Ore writes that Giorgia Meloni's office emphasized the need to draw a clear line between the diplomatic efforts being led by the European "Quint" (Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Great Britain) and the military initiatives of the E3 "trio" aimed at forming multinational forces.

"Italy has repeatedly made it clear that it will not send its military personnel as part of the proposed forces in Ukraine. These two roles are distinct, yet complementary in nature," the newspaper quotes sources from the Italian Prime Minister's office as saying.

Issue area Official position of the Italian government (according to media reports) Military contingent Firm refusal to send ground troops to Ukraine (Il Sole 24 Ore) Format separation Separating European "Quint" diplomacy from E3 military initiatives 45 billion euro aid Wait-and-see approach; demand for detailed study rather than urgent approval of the document (La Repubblica)

45 billion euro aid package and internal political pressure

According to the newspaper La Repubblica, the Italian delegation in Berlin has also adopted a wait-and-see approach regarding the new 45 billion euro financial aid package for Kyiv proposed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Those around Meloni are refusing to approve the initiative in haste, indicating the need for a deep and detailed study of the document.

It is noted that prior to this, political pressure on the Council of Ministers had intensified within Italy itself due to the Ukraine crisis. In particular, Roberto Vannacci, leader of the "National Future" party and Member of the European Parliament, stated that he is prepared to support Giorgia Meloni's government after the 2027 elections only on one condition — if military and financial aid to Kyiv is completely halted.

In your opinion, how will Italy's position on not sending troops to Ukraine and delaying the 45 billion euro financial aid package affect the European Union's overall foreign policy? Leave your thoughts in the comments!