The Secret to “Reading” a Person in 5 Seconds: 5 Simple Methods Recommended by Psychologists

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The Secret to “Reading” a Person in 5 Seconds: 5 Simple Methods Recommended by Psychologists

Sometimes, even after observing someone we have recently met for years, we can still misjudge their true character. Yet there are small but highly important signs that can reveal a person’s inner world and true nature within just a few seconds.

Experts in psychology and practical nonverbal communication identify 5 key rules for quickly assessing people.

1. Pay attention to their shoes

The most obvious “calling card” of a person’s appearance is their footwear.

  • Clean and well-maintained: Such people tend to be highly attentive to details, organized, and responsible.

  • Dirty and neglected: This is usually characteristic of free-spirited or careless individuals who do not care much about others’ opinions or society’s views.

2. Listen to how they talk about others

If your new conversation partner gossips about people who are not present (friends, colleagues, or acquaintances) and speaks negatively about them, do not be deceived.

The golden rule: The way a person talks to you about those around them is exactly how they will talk about you when you are not there.

3. Observe how they treat waiters and service staff

A person’s true nature becomes apparent when they interact with people they consider to be of lower status than themselves (waiters, drivers, and cleaners). Even a small amount of power over someone more vulnerable or providing a service exposes a person’s true character and upbringing.

4. Response speed and reaction

The way a person answers questions during a conversation—quickly and without hesitation, or slowly and evasively—also says a great deal:

  • Quick response: Characteristic of emotional, impulsive, and highly sensitive people.

  • Slow and considered response: The person may be exercising strict self-control or carefully selecting what to say, sometimes attempting to conceal the truth (to lie).

5. Test promises through actions

The ultimate and absolute truth about a person is revealed not by their words, but by what they do.

Remember: Words are very cheap, while actions and tangible results are the only truth.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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