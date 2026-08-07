Juventus Transfer Market: Problem Positions and Squad Analysis

With three and a half weeks remaining until the transfer window closes, Juventus’ squad gaps and the team’s options across the lines are being seriously debated. According to Ixbt.com, although the Turin club has a deep squad of 28 players, clear shortcomings in both numbers and quality remain in certain positions. Goal.com reports .

The club made a number of changes during the summer transfer window. Ekhator, Celik, Alajbegovic and Kolo Muani joined the squad, while Vlahovic left as a free agent. Kostic also departed as a free agent, while Openda moved to Lyon, Rouhi to Carrarese, Pedro Felipe to Racing Santander, Adzic to Sassuolo and Joao Mario to Fiorentina.

Questions in Goal and Defence

On paper, Juventus have three goalkeepers at their disposal: Di Gregorio, Perin and Pinsoglio. However, the fact that Perin and Pinsoglio have only one year left on their contracts, while first-choice goalkeeper Di Gregorio does not fully meet the coach’s and club’s requirements, is causing serious concern. After options involving the main targets Alisson and Emiliano Martinez were ruled out, the club is considering a loan move for Japanese goalkeeper Suzuki through Paris Saint-Germain.

Although there appears to be no shortage of numbers in defence, the coaching staff have concerns about quality. For a back four, Juventus have Kalulu, Celik, Bremer, Gatti, Kelly, Rugani, Cambiaso and Cabal. However, it has been stressed that players capable of progressing the ball, such as Bologna defender Lucumì, would better suit the head coach’s desired style of play.

Midfield and Build-Up Problems

Based on the 4-2-3-1 system, the current squad has an excessive number of central midfielders—seven in total: Locatelli, McKennie, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Miretti, Douglas Luiz and Arthur. The first three are considered untouchable, while offers for Koopmeiners and Miretti will be considered. The futures of the two Brazilian players remain uncertain for now.

For years, Juventus have continued to lack a deep-lying playmaker of the calibre of Andrea Pirlo or Miralem Pjanic. The club has plenty of players, but lacks a leader capable of maintaining the quality of its play at the highest level, and the management continues to search for a solution to fill this gap.