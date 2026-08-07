Vincent Kompany sets Bayern Munich a historic treble target

Vincent Kompany has set ambitious goals as head coach of Bayern Munich, confirming that the team will compete for a historic treble this season. According to Goal.com, the Belgian coach intends to take the German giants to new heights, while warning that the journey will not be easy. Bayern’s head coach openly stated that the team’s main task is to win the Champions League trophy. Goal.com reports .

Speaking ahead of the friendly against Aston Villa in Hong Kong, Kompany stressed that he was not afraid of pressure, but that it was important to focus only on the next match throughout the season. According to him, the team must give its all in every game and work tirelessly to achieve success.

Bayern’s main priorities

Since taking charge of Bayern in the summer of 2024, Kompany has delivered consistent results with the club. Under his leadership, the team won the Bundesliga title in two consecutive seasons, as well as the DFB-Pokal and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. Nevertheless, the coach acknowledged that further improving the team’s quality of play and replicating the high standards of previous seasons would be a difficult task.

Kompany noted that success is measured not only by the trophies won, but also by the number of goals scored and the consistency of winning performances. In his view, taking the team to an even higher level requires flawless execution, making it a highly complex process.

Strengthening the squad and treble opportunities

Emphasizing that a deep and fit squad is essential for success in the Bundesliga, the German Cup and European competition, Kompany also addressed activity in the transfer market. Bayern spent around €100 million during the transfer window, signing players such as Nathaniel Brown and Ismaël Saibari. This further boosts the prospects of a team led by Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz.

According to the coach, the entire squad must remain physically fit and the coaching staff must use the players’ abilities effectively to compete successfully on three fronts throughout the season. Bayern’s management and coaching staff are giving everything to fulfill the club’s ambitious objectives.