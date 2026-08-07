Sony begins printing an important warning on PlayStation 5 boxes

Despite heated discussions in the gaming world, Sony remains determined to abandon physical discs in the future and is officially confirming its plans. According to ixbt.com, the Japanese technology giant has begun printing special warnings about upcoming changes on PlayStation 5 console boxes. This move indicates that the gaming industry’s shift to digital formats is accelerating further. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

The new boxes state in various languages that starting in January 2028, new games will no longer be released on discs. Despite strong criticism from gamers and some developers, management does not intend to change its decision. The company aims to rely exclusively on digital distribution in the future.

The fate of discs and new formats

These changes will not restrict all older games or existing features. According to the source, games released before January 2028 will continue to be sold on discs. Versions of the consoles equipped with a disc drive will also retain their functionality and continue supporting existing discs.

However, some form of boxed product may remain on sale even after 2028. Stores may possibly offer boxes containing new games for customers, but they will not include physical discs. This is because the production of all discs intended for PlayStation is directly controlled and carried out by Sony itself.