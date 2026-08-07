Billion-Dollar Processors Left Stranded in Apple Warehouses

According to the Culpium publication, Apple, the US technology giant, and its key suppliers are facing serious difficulties securing enough memory chips for upcoming iPhone smartphones. The production of next-generation devices, expected to be unveiled in the autumn, is reportedly at risk due to the memory shortage. This was reported by Ixbt.com, which reports .

processor wafers worth nearly $1 billion have accumulated in Apple's warehouses. These critical components are waiting for final packaging, but they remain idle because the memory chips required for this stage are in short supply.

Causes of the Memory Shortage

Experts say Apple is using every available option in the market and is even trying to buy memory at any price. This, in turn, is putting additional pressure on competing companies. However, because overall market supply is limited, even Apple cannot fully meet demand.

Apple currently purchases most of its DRAM memory from Micron. Leading manufacturers such as Samsung and Hynix also supply a certain amount of product. Reports previously emerged about a possible partnership with China's CXMT, but it remains unclear whether a final agreement has been reached.

Market Situation and Expected Changes

Approximately a month and a half remains before the next-generation iPhone smartphones are unveiled, which is considered a very short timeframe for manufacturers. Due to the shortage, new devices may be in limited supply during the first days after sales begin.

At the same time, according to the latest rumors, prices for the new gadgets are expected to rise significantly. This factor could somewhat reduce buyer demand. Nevertheless, Apple and its assembly partners say they are confident they can meet initial demand, although this may apply only during the launch period.