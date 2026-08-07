Billion-Dollar Processors Left Stranded in Apple Warehouses

·60·Technology
Billion-Dollar Processors Left Stranded in Apple Warehouses

According to the Culpium publication, Apple, the US technology giant, and its key suppliers are facing serious difficulties securing enough memory chips for upcoming iPhone smartphones. The production of next-generation devices, expected to be unveiled in the autumn, is reportedly at risk due to the memory shortage. This was reported by Ixbt.com, which reports .

processor wafers worth nearly $1 billion have accumulated in Apple's warehouses. These critical components are waiting for final packaging, but they remain idle because the memory chips required for this stage are in short supply.

Causes of the Memory Shortage

Experts say Apple is using every available option in the market and is even trying to buy memory at any price. This, in turn, is putting additional pressure on competing companies. However, because overall market supply is limited, even Apple cannot fully meet demand.

Apple currently purchases most of its DRAM memory from Micron. Leading manufacturers such as Samsung and Hynix also supply a certain amount of product. Reports previously emerged about a possible partnership with China's CXMT, but it remains unclear whether a final agreement has been reached.

Market Situation and Expected Changes

Approximately a month and a half remains before the next-generation iPhone smartphones are unveiled, which is considered a very short timeframe for manufacturers. Due to the shortage, new devices may be in limited supply during the first days after sales begin.

At the same time, according to the latest rumors, prices for the new gadgets are expected to rise significantly. This factor could somewhat reduce buyer demand. Nevertheless, Apple and its assembly partners say they are confident they can meet initial demand, although this may apply only during the launch period.

AppleiPhoneProcessorsMemoryTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromePreparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 15:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched