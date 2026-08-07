New Sodium-Ion Batteries Cheaper Than Lithium Unveiled in the US

US companies Syntropic Power and UNIGRID have launched a strategic partnership to commercialize a new sodium-ion battery technology that could transform the energy market. According to ixbt.com, this innovative development is cheaper and safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries and delivers nearly 98% efficiency. Ixbt.com reports .

Energy storage systems currently face high demand for expensive and increasingly scarce raw materials such as lithium and cobalt. The new technology uses widely available sodium and chromium instead of lithium. This significantly reduces dependence on price fluctuations in global markets and disruptions in supply chains.

Unique Chemical Composition and Thermal Properties

The next-generation batteries are based on a specialized cathode chemistry made from sodium chromium oxide (NaCrO2). One of the development’s key advantages is that, unlike conventional lithium-ion cells, these batteries do not heat up during charging. Instead, they absorb some of the thermal energy from the surrounding environment.

This unique endothermic effect helps keep the battery’s operating temperature low. As a result, the need for complex and expensive active cooling systems is eliminated, further reducing overall system costs.

Independent Testing and High Reliability

According to the companies, the technology underwent rigorous testing at the accredited Battery Development Center of the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The results of the independent studies also impressed specialists.

During testing, cells with a capacity of 210 A·ch demonstrated 97.9% efficiency over a complete charge and discharge cycle. Notably, after 1000 full cycles, the batteries retained more than 99% of their original capacity.

Commercialization Plans and Future Prospects

The manufacturers emphasize that the new batteries are highly resistant to mechanical damage and overheating. The products have already obtained all required safety and international transportation certifications and are ready for commercialization.

The first projects in North America, with a total capacity of up to 1 GW·soat, are planned to launch in 2027. The new technology will be applied in the following areas: