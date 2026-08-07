Juventus Intensifies Negotiations for Jhon Lucumí Transfer

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Juventus Intensifies Negotiations for Jhon Lucumí Transfer

Italian club Juventus is continuing its efforts to sign Colombian centre-back Jhon Lucumí, who plays for Bologna. According to Alfredo Pedullà, negotiations between the clubs entered a new phase after the €28 million release clause in the player’s contract expired, with both sides seeking common ground. Goal.com reports that.

Bologna’s management has now lowered the player’s asking price to €20 million, including bonuses. Although this is below the previous release clause, it is still higher than the amount offered by the Turin club. Nevertheless, hopes are high that the gap between the clubs can be narrowed and an agreement reached.

The Player’s Position and Juventus’ Plans

Despite receiving plenty of offers from abroad, the defender’s top priority remains Juventus. The Colombian views the Turin side’s project as the best next step in his career and has openly expressed his desire to join the club. His firm stance is expected to be an important factor in the negotiations.

Seeking to optimise its financial outlay, Juventus is also considering alternative options. According to Tuttosport, the club is exploring the possibility of including its own players in the deal to reduce the transfer fee. Youngsters such as Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti have been mentioned among the potential candidates to be included in the transfer.

Negotiation Challenges and Next Steps

The Turin club values the two players at between €10 million and €15 million in total and hopes Bologna will find the proposal acceptable. However, the Emilia-based club is currently taking a different approach, preferring to complete the deal solely for cash and showing little enthusiasm for a player-swap arrangement.

Although this is making the negotiations somewhat more complicated, contact between the clubs is continuing uninterrupted. Strengthening the defence remains a priority for Juventus, and the next meetings in the coming days could prove decisive in determining the transfer’s outcome.

JuventusBolognaJhon LucumíTransferSerie A
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