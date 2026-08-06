Child’s Black-Pen “Artwork” on His Father’s Passport Captures Everyone’s Attention

According to an incident that spread in China, a young boy covered his father’s passport with drawings in black pen. Shortly after the document fell into the child’s hands, it was filled with various pictures.

The father reportedly noticed the changes to the passport after setting out on his journey. The boy’s lines covered the personal information and the section designed for automatic document reading. As a result, the passport became invalid for border control.

Reports said the man was unable to continue his trip and posted his experience online. The incident was discussed by millions of users.

Many parents wrote that passports and other important documents should be kept farther away from children after the incident.