Two Farmers’ Foreign-Made Cars Seized in Arnasoy Over Tax Debt

Enforcement measures were taken against the heads of two farms that had tax debts to the state budget, based on enforcement documents being handled by the Arnasoy District Department of the Bureau. Although the debtors were given the legally established period to voluntarily pay their tax debts, they failed to settle them on time.

Afterward, state enforcement officers examined the debtors’ property, seized the foreign-made vehicles owned by them, and drew up the relevant procedural documents.

It was reported that if the debtors fail to fully repay their tax debts within the established deadline, the seized vehicles may be appraised and put up for sale at electronic online auctions.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to cover the debts owed to the state budget.

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