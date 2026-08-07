Illegally Occupied Land Plot Cleared

Enforcement action was carried out to demolish the illegal structures built on a land plot arbitrarily occupied by debtor N.B. beside 68 Al-Farg‘oniy Street in Yangihayot District, pursuant to the writ of execution issued by the Yakkasaroy Interdistrict Civil Court.

As a result of explanatory work conducted by state enforcement officers of the Yangihayot District Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement and measures taken to ensure compliance with legal requirements, the illegal structures built in the area were demolished and the land plot was restored to its original condition.

The enforcement measures carried out helped protect the rights and interests of citizens, ensure the lawful use of land and compliance with urban planning requirements.

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