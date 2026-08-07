Defense Technology Startup Hadrian Raises $1.37 Billion

Defense technology startup Hadrian, which is building a network of automated factories for the defense industry, has raised $1.37 billion in its latest funding round. According to Ixbt.com, this major financing valued the company at $7.87 billion, generating significant interest in the defense technology market. This was reported by Techcrunch.com in its report .

The funding round attracted a number of prominent investors. WCM Investment Management, Washington Harbour Partners, Valor Equity Partners, 137 Ventures and Baillie Gifford participated as lead investors. Major venture funds including 1789 Capital, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, CapitalG, Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Lux Capital and Altimeter also invested.

Manufacturing and Automation Approach

According to PitchBook, Founders Fund and Lux Capital had previously led the company’s $260 million Series C funding round. As a result, Hadrian’s total funding has reached approximately $2 billion. Unlike many defense startups, Hadrian is not developing new types of AI-powered weapons.

The company’s primary goal is to build automated facilities that mass-produce spare parts for vehicles and equipment already used by the military-industrial complex. This approach can significantly accelerate logistics and supply chains in the defense sector.

New Facilities and Future Plans

In March of this year, Hadrian opened a new facility in Alabama designed to manufacture spare parts for submarines. The site became the company’s fourth major manufacturing complex. The factory project, established as a public-private partnership, was valued at $2.4 billion.

Technology market participants are now closely monitoring the startup’s future development. The expansion of automated manufacturing capacity is expected to be an important step in modernizing the traditional defense industry.