9 Dangerous Habits That Make a Person Look «Cheap» and How to Get Rid of Them

The first and strongest impression of a person in society is formed not only through their expensive clothing or financial capabilities, but through seemingly minor daily habits. According to leading experts in social etiquette and ethics, certain inappropriate behaviors instantly lower a person's reputation, inner standing, and respect in the eyes of others. Most people pay no attention to this, but it is precisely these habits that widen the gap in relationships and seriously damage a person's social prestige. So, what are the main flaws that make a person look «cheap» and how can they be eliminated? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the master key to becoming a person of high culture and all the details of working on yourself.

Gross mistakes in communication and digital etiquette

A person's inner culture is clearly manifested during conversation and digital communication:

Swearing and illiterate speech: Profanity, insults, and ignoring pronunciation rules are the primary factors indicating a low cultural level of a person;

Failing to greet and rejecting communication: Indifference to greetings is perceived not only as disrespect, but also as a sign of disregarding the interlocutor;

Sending voice messages to strangers: Sending unsolicited voice messages («golosovoy») to someone you are communicating with for the first time on social networks and messengers is a violation of digital etiquette boundaries;

Interrupting the interlocutor and correcting their mistakes: Cutting off the other person's thoughts during communication and pointing out flaws in their speech to humiliate them in front of others is considered extremely ill-mannered;

Speaking in a loud voice: Shouting in public places or personal conversations causes discomfort to others and shows a desire to attract attention through cheap methods.