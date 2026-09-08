Song Yadong Challenges Petr Yan: 'I Will Definitely Knock Him Out in a Rematch!'

One of the leaders of the UFC bantamweight division, China's Song Yadong, has openly expressed his desire to face former champion Petr Yan in the octagon for a second time. Having recently stunned the sports world with a sensational victory, the fighter emphasized that he has learned from his previous mistakes and that this rematch will follow a completely different script. What happened in their bout two years ago, why is Yadong so confident in his chances, and what are his overall stats? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue—the fighter's bold claim against the champion and all the details of his latest sensational win.

Analysis of the fight from two years ago and past mistakes

The Chinese fighter attributed his previous defeat to youthful inexperience and emotional haste:

Youth and Haste: Song Yadong admits that two years ago he was very young and, caught up in his emotions, acted with excessive haste in the ring;

Small point difference: In the first bout, Petr Yan did not have a clear advantage, and the final result was decided by a very narrow margin;

Experience and Changes: Over the time that has passed, the fighter stated that he has strengthened his technique, grown significantly in tactical terms, and learned to act with composure.

“We fought two years ago. Back then, I was very young and reckless, and I lost by a very small margin. But now everything has changed,” Song Yadong emphasized.

Yadong's combat record and knockout potential

The numbers in the Chinese athlete's professional career clearly show that he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the bantamweight division:

Overall fight record: To date, the athlete has recorded 24 wins, 9 losses, and 1 draw;

Early finishes: Exactly 10 of his victories were achieved via pure knockouts;

Peak physical form: Having passed consecutive tests in the octagon, the athlete is currently demonstrating that he has reached the peak of his career.

The main decision and a bold claim against the champion

The most important question interesting many MMA fans is: on what basis did Song Yadong make this statement, and what is his plan for the rematch? The most important decision and conclusion is that, at the UFC event held in Shanghai on August 29, having devastatingly knocked out the previously undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, Song Yadong is now aiming only for the highest goals. He expressed 100% confidence that in a potential second clash against Petr Yan, he would knock out the former champion before the final bell.

Do you think that if a rematch is organized between Song Yadong and Petr Yan, the Chinese fighter will be able to knock out the former champion as promised, or will Yan demonstrate his experience once again? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments and share this important combat sports news with other fans!